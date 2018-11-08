The Eagles waived returner DeAndre Carter, who was doing a good job in Sproles' absence, when it seemed Sproles was ready. Carter was picked up off waivers Wednesday by the Houston Texans. It seems likely that newcomer Golden Tate will inherit return duties. This latest Sproles setback means the Eagles' decision not to seek additional running-back help at the Oct. 30 trade deadline will be second-guessed. The team lost Jay Ajayi for the season to a knee injury, and now goes forward with Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, and rookie Josh Adams.