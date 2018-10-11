Manning will likely get the ball out quickly to compensate for the Giants' still-subpar line, and offset the Eagles pass rush. But Brandon Graham and Chris Long should win a few rushes against right tackle Chad Wheeler. The Giants defense has done well situationally. Sacks have been hard to come by, though. The Giants are second to last in the NFL in sacks per pass. But the secondary, led by safety Landon Collins, has been stout on third down (the Giants are 11th in the league) and in the red zone (third in the league). Nose tackle Damon Harrison is a handful on run downs, and will give Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo headaches, but Doug Pederson needs to establish the run early.