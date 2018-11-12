The Eagles won a Super Bowl last season lugging the perceived indignity of being underdogs throughout their playoff run.
"How can the bookies make us underdogs?" they would fume. "We went 13-3 and were the NFC's No. 1 seed."
They can expect the return of that label for most of the next two months starting Sunday. It'll be interesting to see if they again don the underdog masks as motivation, though stopping opposing offenses on 3rd-and-15 also wouldn't hurt.
Vegas Vic, the oddsmaker for Philly.com, is opening the Eagles at +7.5 for Sunday's visit to New Orleans. It's the first time this season the Eagles (4-5) will be underdogs. New Orleans (8-1) has won eight consecutive games and the Saints just pasted the Bengals, 51-14 for their sixth consecutive cover.
Drew Brees has led the offense to 40 or more points five times in the first nine games this season. Only the 2013 Broncos and the 2000 Rams had ever done that.
Oh, and the Eagles, who are 3-6 this season against the spread, just lost cornerback Ronald Darby for the season. Could get ugly in the Superdome.
