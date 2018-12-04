"I think more than anything I think everybody knows [I'm against] domestic violence. … That's unwavering. That's something that I lived, my family lived. But that guy is a teammate of mine, so I think you have to look at it from that standpoint," Witten told ESPN at the time. "It's not my job to decide who comes in. I'm a tight end… Our job is to welcome him and show him the way we do things and embrace him as a teammate, and he's done everything that you want."