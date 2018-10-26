It almost sounds like a scene out of The Naked Gun, where a booth full of broadcasters talk over one another in an attempt to call a baseball game (ironically enough, with the Queen in attendance). For that reason, most NFL broadcasts limit the number of voices in the booth to two people — a play-by-play announcer and an analyst. There are a few booths that lean on three individuals, such as ESPN's Monday Night Football crew (Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, and Booger McFarland) and CBS's No. 3 crew (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, and Bruce Arians). But they tend to be the exception, not the norm.