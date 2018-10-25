The Eagles are coming off one of their poorest rushing performances of the season. They were held to 2.4 yards per carry by a Panthers defense that had been allowing 4.6. Wendell Smallwood had a couple of nice third-quarter runs, including an 8-yard gain on a third-and-6 on the Eagles' final scoring drive. But that was pretty much it. He gained 14 yards on his other seven carries, and Corey Clement managed just six yards on eight carries. Smallwood is a decent runner, but has limited vision and change-of-direction ability. The Eagles finally greenlighted Carson Wentz for QB sneaks vs. the Panthers, and he converted two fourth-and-1s.