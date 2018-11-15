In 2015, the Packers (-3) posted a 27-17 victory in the not-quite-so-frozen-tundra. In 2016, the Pack (+2) romped to 38-10 win at home. And last season's opener up in Green Bay, the Packers (-2.5) picked up a 17-9 W against the Seahawks. That's four straight covers, and now, Aaron Rodgers has a legit running game to go along with his ALL-WORLD right arm. It's another Aaron, Aaron Jones. The kid from UTEP rumbled for 145 yards on 15 carries last week which worked out to 9.7 per. Throw in two TDs and you can see why the other Aaron, Mr. Discount Double Check, is grinning from ear to ear.