Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
"It's unfortunate," coach Doug Pederson said.
It's devastating news for Darby, 24, who is in his contract year and was poised for a big deal this offseason. He had started all nine games for the Eagles this season and had 12 passes defended and one interception.
The Eagles played Sunday without cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones. Jones, who has a hamstring injury, is close to returning. He has played slot cornerback for the Eagles but could move to Darby's spot on the outside. Mills has a foot injury and will take longer to return than Jones.
Rasul Douglas, Chandon Sullivan and Cre'von LeBlanc are the other cornerbacks on the Eagles roster. De'Vante Bausby, who is on practice squad, would be the top candidate for a promotion.
More to come.
>> COWBOYS 27, EAGLES 20: Birds drop important NFC East game, fall to 4-5
>> AS IT HAPPENED: Our Eagles-Cowboys live blog
>> WEEK 10 IN REVIEW: Eagles facing a major challenge in Brees and Saints
>> PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from the sidelines at the Linc
>> PREGAME: Eagles, Cowboys mix it up during warmups
>> INJURIES: Lane Johnson couldn't get his knee ready after all
>> SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP: Touchdown celebrations lone bright spot for Birds
>> DAVID MURPHY: Eagles' loss to Cowboys is worst of Doug Pederson's tenure, no doubt
>> JEFF McLANE: Doug Pederson is blowing this season for the Super Bowl champs
>> OBSERVATIONS: Pederson's curious calls, Birds can't stop Zeke