That hire might determine Hakstol's future more than the one that brings in a new GM. Hextall gave Berube a full season. Hakstol might very well be judged after this one by anyone coming in, provided this team shows signs of life in the weeks to come. It was about this time last season that Brian Elliott got healthy enough to be Brian Elliott, triggering the surge in confidence and the surge in victories that propelled those Flyers from the cellar to, at one point, the top of the Metropolitan Division.