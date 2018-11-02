Marc Farzetta is a busy man these days. He starts each day around 4 a.m. to prepare for his new morning show on 97.5 The Fanatic. From there, he has a few hours off before hopping over to NBC Sports Philadelphia, where he co-hosts Philly Sports Talk live at 6 p.m.. After Eagles games, he also anchors End Game following Eagles Post-Game Live.
So naturally, what Farzetta needed was another job.
The busy sports talker has been hired as the public address announcer for the Philadelphia Wings, one of two professional indoor lacrosse teams playing their inaugural season in the National Lacrosse League. If the name sounds familiar, that's because from 1986 to 2014, the Wings played in Philadelphia before relocating to Connecticut, where they were renamed the New England Black Wolves.
"I went to my first Wings game in 2004 when I won some tickets in college. I didn't know anything about lacrosse, but went anyway. I was hooked," Farzetta said. "I thought it was like rock-n-roll hockey! Non-stop party both on the field and in the stands."
Farzetta will call all nine Wings home games this season, which will be played at the Wells Fargo Center. He'll also likely chip in on social media to promote the team, as well as host an event or two around the city. But his main job will be to rile up the home crowd and get them excited about the Wings.
"I grew up hearing [PA announcers] Dan Baker and Lou Nolan here in Philly, and I also heard Rex Barney do the PA job for the Orioles in my mother's hometown of Baltimore," Farzetta said. "As a kid I was fascinated by these big voices echoing down to the fans… I even started doing morning announcements in grade school after hearing those guys."
The Wing's first home game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, when the team takes on the Buffalo Bandits. Last year, the NLL signed a broadcasting deal with Turner, which will broadcast all games on its streaming service, Bleacher Report Live.
Former WIP and WFAN sports talker Craig Carton was arrested last November and charged with running a ponzi scheme that allegedly bilked investors out of millions of dollars using fake tickets. Now, his case has gone to trial.
Carton has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Robert Gottlieb, told the jury during the popular radio host's trial in federal court in New York this week that Carton had a legitimate ticket resale business and "never intended to defraud anyone," according to Newsday. But prosecutors have been seeking to undermine that claim.
Prosecutors say Carton was desperate to raise money to repay gambling debts, and instead of using the money raised by investors to pay for tickets, he used it to pay off old debts. Brooklyn Nets CEO Brett Yormark testified that his signature was forged on a deal that promised millions of dollars in Barbra Streisand tickets to a company run by Carton.
Desmond Finger, the manager of the gentlemen's club Sapphire 39, testified Thursday that he gave Carton several high-interest loans to finance casino trips in 2016 and 2017, according to Newsday. But after the first loans were repaid, Carton struggled to pay back a $500,000 loan in 2017.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan Quigley told the jury that Carton used his status as "one of the most influential and trusted voices in radio" to swindle them out of money in order to pay back casinos and other people he owed money to, including landscapers.
"People trusted Craig Carton. Craig Carton lied," Quigley said. "He lied and lied repeatedly to investors about what he did with their money."
The trial resumes Monday.
With the Eagles on a bye week, NFL fans in Philadelphia will have the opportunity to watch three different games on local television during the day.
At 1 p.m., Philadelphians will have their choice between an AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens on CBS (Ian Eagles and Dan Fouts calling the game) or the Atlanta Falcons' matchup with the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on FOX (featuring Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis).
At 4:25 p.m., fans in Philadelphia can watch America's Game of the Week on FOX, featuring the high-flying Los Angeles Rams taking on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. With the World Series over, Joe Buck returns to the booth to call the game alongside Troy Aikman.