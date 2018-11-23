"It's essential to me that you always allow yourself enough payroll to deal with things from year to year as the facts on the ground change," team president Andy MacPhail said last month. "And as attractive as this free-agent class is, take a look at next year's class, the class coming up after this one. Really impressive. And this isn't the last year that major-league baseball is ever going to be played. So you're not going to throw every resource you have at this year because there's the following year as well."