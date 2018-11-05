There is very little that the Phillies can do this offseason to become a legitimate World Series contender if they do not also see a significant appreciation in the pieces that they have spent the last three-plus years putting into place. Where once there was a variety of methods for cobbling together a pennant-winning roster, there is now a formula that seems to get more universal with each offseason. You develop a foundation of three or four young hitters with base-reaching ability and 20-home-run power, you prioritize value while building a deep inventory of starters, and then you spend whatever money you have on whatever the top of the free-agent market has available.