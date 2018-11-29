Baseball's winter meetings begin a week from Monday in Las Vegas. A lot of ballplayers are going to become filthy rich.
Bob Brookover takes a look at the current free-agent market, outlining which players would be worth cost and which players teams would be better off leaving on the table.
- The Phillies may need to outbid the Yankees for Patrick Corbin. By how much? | David Murphy
- Bryce Harper and Manny Machado not the only enticing free agents | Bob Brookover
- Phillies’ push for Patrick Corbin could set up their pitch for Bryce Harper, and that’s exactly what owner John Middleton wants | Bob Brookover
The skinny: 184 home runs before the age of 26 ranks 12th all-time.
The skinny: 175 home runs before the age of 26 ranks 16th.
The skinny: At 29, he is the best starting pitcher on the market.
The skinny: He is the kind of super utility guy Gabe Kapler loves.
The skinny: Would look spectacular in an outfield with Harper in RF.
The skinny: Only 30 and might love left-field flower bed at CBP.
The skinny: 69-40 with a 3.62 ERA since 2014.
The skinny: 67-45 with a 3.28 ERA since 2014.
The skinny: Would love to see him finally pitch for Phillies.
The skinny: Buyer beware after last year's shoulder injury.
The skinny: Might be the best of the free-agent relievers.
The skinny: It's well documented that the Phillies like him.
The skinny: Would look great in a bullpen with Seranthony.
The skinny: His 5.90 postseason ERA is a little frightening.
The skinny: 29-10 with 3.36 ERA the last two years with Astros.
The skinny: His asking price figures to be way down.
The skinny: At right price he is a good fit with Jorge Alfaro.
The skinny: Has hit 20-plus HRs three straight years with Dodgers.
The skinny: Worth a chance on a team friendly deal.
The skinny: Could be a bargain after missing last season.
The skinny: Still has value if the price was right.
The skinny: Production has never matched the talent level.
The skinny: Phillies do not need another second baseman.
The skinny: Belongs in the A.L. at this point of his career.
The skinny: Also belongs in A.L.
The skinny: Phillies have too many offensive needs.
The skinny: He's Freddy Galvis with less pop.
The skinny: Would have taken him over Ben Revere five years ago.
The skinny: What an epic freefall.
The skinny: The Braves can have him back if they'd like.