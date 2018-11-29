Baseball's winter meetings begin a week from Monday in Las Vegas. A lot of ballplayers are going to become filthy rich.

Bob Brookover takes a look at the current free-agent market, outlining which players would be worth cost and which players teams would be better off leaving on the table.

Grand prizes

Bryce Harper, OF

The skinny: 184 home runs before the age of 26 ranks 12th all-time.

Manny Machado, SS/3B

The skinny: 175 home runs before the age of 26 ranks 16th.

Patrick Corbin, LHP

The skinny: At 29, he is the best starting pitcher on the market.

Happy to have them

Phillies’ Cesar Hernandez steals second base past Houston Astros’ shortstop Marwin Gonzalez in the fourth-inning on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Philadelphia. .
Marwin Gonzalez, UTIL

The skinny: He is the kind of super utility guy Gabe Kapler loves.

Michael Brantley, LF

The skinny: Would look spectacular in an outfield with Harper in RF.

Mike Moustakas, 3B

The skinny: Only 30 and might love left-field flower bed at CBP.

J.A. Happ, LHP

The skinny: 69-40 with a 3.62 ERA since 2014.

Dallas Kuechel, LHP

The skinny: 67-45 with a 3.28 ERA since 2014.

Gio Gonzalez, LHP

The skinny: Would love to see him finally pitch for Phillies.

Andrew Miller, LHP

The skinny: Buyer beware after last year's shoulder injury.

Adam Ottavino, RHP

The skinny: Might be the best of the free-agent relievers.

Zach Britton, RHP

The skinny: It's well documented that the Phillies like him.

Jeurys Familia, RHP

The skinny: Would look great in a bullpen with Seranthony.

Craig Kimbrel, RHP

The skinny:  His 5.90 postseason ERA is a little frightening.

Charlie Morton, RHP

The skinny: 29-10 with 3.36 ERA the last two years with Astros.

Lance Lynn, RHP

The skinny: His asking price figures to be way down.

Wilson Ramos, C

The skinny: At right price he is a good fit with Jorge Alfaro.

Yasmani Grandal, C

The skinny: Has hit 20-plus HRs three straight years with Dodgers.

A.J. Pollock, CF

The skinny: Worth a chance on a team friendly deal.

David Phelps, RHP

The skinny: Could be a bargain after missing last season.

Andrew McCutchen, OF

The skinny: Still has value if the price was right.

No thanks

Nathan Eovaldi is a free agent. Do the Phillies need him, though?
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

The skinny: Production has never matched the talent level.

Jed Lowrie, 2B

The skinny: Phillies do not need another second baseman.

Asdrubal Cabrera, IF

The skinny: Belongs in the A.L. at this point of his career.

Jose Bautista, DH

The skinny: Also belongs in A.L.

Freddy Galvis, SS

The skinny: Phillies have too many offensive needs.

Jose Iglesias, SS

The skinny: He's Freddy Galvis with less pop.

Denard Span, CF

The skinny: Would have taken him over Ben Revere five years ago.

Matt Harvey, RHP

The skinny: What an epic freefall.

Anibal Sanchez, RHP

The skinny: The Braves can have him back if they'd like.