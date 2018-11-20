And then there's the Trout factor. It's doubtful that baseball's best player will sign an extension with the Angels until a) he knows that he enjoys playing for new manager Brad Ausmus and b) he's convinced the team will give him a chance to win a World Series. If Trout isn't sure of both, he will look forward to free agency after the 2020 season, which might compel the Angels to trade him. And just think of how much duck-hunting he could do with Carson Wentz if he was dealt to the Phillies.