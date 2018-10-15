The 6-foot-8 Chandler is the kind of two-way wing the Sixers have needed in their rotation and there's no need to wait for him to develop into anything. The 10-year veteran brings a well-established skill set to the Sixers. In the new-age NBA, Chandler's production and role have changed a bit over the years, but he can still be counted on as a double-digit scorer who can hit shots and be a physical defender.