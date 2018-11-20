Markelle Fultz participated in light shooting with the 76ers Tuesday even after his agent, Raymond Brothers, said he would not practice or play until he sees a shoulder specialist.
The second-year guard is scheduled to visit one on Monday at New York. So one would assume he is scheduled to miss at least three games. However, his agent's message didn't stop him from attending Tuesday's informal workout.
His agent contacted the Sixers Tuesday morning about his scheduled trip to check out his right shoulder. This news came hours after Fultz did not play in the second half of Monday night's 119-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns. T.J. McConnell got Fultz's minutes as the backup point guard in that game.
Fultz started at shooting guard in the Sixers' first 15 games of the season, but JJ Redick replaced him in the starting lineup on Nov. 14 after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler.
Asked if McConnell will remain in that role, Sixers coach Brett Brown responded, "I don't know."
What's going to be the determining factor?
"Just when I think it through deeper, look at tape and see who we are playing, the next opponent," the coach said. "All those things that I should do."
However Fultz's agent made the decision for the team, stating that he would be sidelined. Right now, McConnell gives the Sixers a better chance to win since Fultz has not regained the shooting touch that made his the first overall pick of the 2017 draft.
In all, Fultz played in just 17 games — regular season and playoffs — last season. He spend this summer working out with renowned trainer Drew Hanlen in Los Angeles, who recently created a controversy by claiming Fultz is "still not healthy," while defending himself in a now-deleted tweet. According to sources, Fultz is physically healthy. However, it's no secret that his shooting woes are mental.