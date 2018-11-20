The Markelle Fultz saga continues.
The 76ers' 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick will reportedly see a shoulder specialist early next week and will not take part in team practices or games until he has been evaluated, The Athletic's David Aldridge reported.
Fultz will be seeing the specialist at the direction of Raymond Brothers, his attorney.
Less than 24 hours before this news, Sixers coach Brett Brown sounded more unsure than he ever has about Fultz.
In Monday's 119-114 win over the Phoenix Suns, Brown played T.J. McConnell instead of Fultz throughout the second half. When asked after the game if he would continue playing McConnell as the backup point guard, Brown was noncommittal.
"I don't know. I don't know," he said.
>> DAVID MURPHY: Was T.J. McConnell over Markelle Fultz the start of something new?
It was a big shift from the usual answers that Brown gives regarding Fultz. Brown has historically been more upbeat in his explanations, saying that decisions between McConnell and Fultz, or Fultz in the starting lineup earlier in the season, are determined by matchup or a desire to grow Fultz and instill confidence.
A trailing admission of uncertainty was a noticeable change in tone.
This all comes after a year of what has been one of the strangest stories in the NBA.
Drafted because of his ability to shoot and create, Fultz started showing a change in shooting form that was downplayed. Then unexpectedly he was shut down for 68 games before returning to play the final 10 games of the 2017-18 regular season. In those games he never shot from distance.
The time away from the court was mysterious and shrouded in speculation. While the team gave medical updates that referred to a shoulder injury, there were multiple reports that Fultz's issues were not physical.
His summer was spent with trainer Drew Hanlen, who also works with Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum as well as a host of other NBA players, and Fultz was rumored to have regained his mojo, or at least was on the path to reclaiming the skill package that made him a consensus top draft selection.
Fultz's reluctancy from distance through the first few games of this season and some questionable free throw choices have left many wondering if the 20-year-old will ever return to what he was in college at Washington.
On Nov. 6 Fultz disputed a tweet sent out by Hanlen that suggested Fultz was still not healthy. Soon after that Fultz cut ties with Hanlen.