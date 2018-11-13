Fultz has insisted that he does not have the yips, that the problems with his shot that sidelined him for most of last year were strictly the result of a physical issue with his shoulder. For the most part, he has been able to maintain an air of plausible deniability with his play this season. He entered the night 18-of-30 from the free throw line and 4-of-13 from three-point range. Neither of those marks are close to the level that the Sixers envisioned when they traded up to select him at No. 1 overall, but they have allowed him to more or less blend in on the court while averaging 24 minutes per night over the Sixers first 14 games.