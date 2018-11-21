Wednesday night's game game against the Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center will be the 76ers' 20th of the season, which means we're (pretty much) a quarter of the way through the 82-game schedule.
And so far, Philly fans haven't missed a moment.
- In a surprise to team, Sixers’ Markelle Fultz to miss time, see specialist for shoulder
- Markelle Fultz and T.J. McConnell are best friends. Imagine how bad it would be for the Sixers if they weren’t. | Mike Sielski
- Markelle Fultz works out with Sixers hours after his agent said he would be sidelined
The Sixers have sold out all nine of their home games, averaging 20,330 in attendance — and they've won all of them, too.
The Sixers barely edge out the Bulls and the Raptors for best average home-game attendance. When you look at the overall number of attendees at home games this season, the Sixers are No. 3 with 192,977 walking through the doors of Wells Fargo this season. The Magic and the Heat are 1-2 with more than 195,000 attending games at their home arenas so far this season — mainly because the Magic have played two more home games than the Sixers, and the Heat one.
While the Sixers' nine sellouts are impressive, they're not alone in that regard: 10 teams are reporting their arenas have been at capacity for all their home games.
On the road, Sixers games aren't drawing as much attention: They're just 24th among the NBA's 30 teams in attendance. The Lakers are the hottest ticket — each of their eight road games has been over 100 percent capacity — followed by the Warriors, at 99.7 percent.
Both those teams are coming to the Wells Fargo Center later in the season (The Lakers on Feb. 10, the Warriors on March 2) and if you want to be part of the crowd to watch LeBron James or Steph Curry play, you better get on that: On Stubhub, the cheapest Lakers-Sixers ticket is $112, for Warriors-Sixers it's $100.