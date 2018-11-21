The Sixers barely edge out the Bulls and the Raptors for best average home-game attendance. When you look at the overall number of attendees at home games this season, the Sixers are No. 3 with 192,977 walking through the doors of Wells Fargo this season. The Magic and the Heat are 1-2 with more than 195,000 attending games at their home arenas so far this season — mainly because the Magic have played two more home games than the Sixers, and the Heat one.