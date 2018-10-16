ATLANTIC CITY — Like the Sixers to win the NBA title? Ocean Resort is your spot.
Think last season was a mirage and that Markelle Fultz still hasn't figured things out? The Borgata is the move.
There are subtle differences in what Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey's apps are offering for the NBA season, but if you think the Sixers can win the whole megillah, it's best to do some shopping. These were the odds being offered as of Monday afternoon: Ocean Resort (18-1), Harrah's/Bally's (15-1), Resorts (14-1), Borgata (8-1).
The Borgata has shown a pattern for regionalizing its odds against Philadelphia teams since sports betting became legal in New Jersey over the summer. They have the Eagles, for example, at 15-1 to win the Super Bowl. At Harrah's/Bally's it was 20-1 as of Monday afternoon. The Ocean Resort sports book and app, which is run by William Hill-US, had the Eagles at 22-1.
But this cuts both ways for bettors who aren't so hot for the Sixers. Where the other books have an over/under of Sixers wins between 52 (Ocean Resort) and 53.5, Borgata is at 54.5. Their price is slightly higher (-$125 for under as opposed to -$110 or -$115 elsewhere), but that extra win is worth considering if you think the Sixers are in for a wakeup call.
Bally's/Harrah's – Caesars Casino & Sports New Jersey
Borgata – PlayMGM
Ocean Resort – William-Hill NJ
Resorts – None.
- Resorts, as of Monday afternoon, had odds for NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, which Lou Williams won last year for the Clippers. Among interesting names they had posted for this season included the Sixers' Markelle Fultz (28-1) and Wilson Chandler (33-1), Milwaukee's Ersan Ilyasova (66-1), Indiana's Tyreke Evans (6-1) and the Lakers' Josh Hart (40-1). Williams is favored at 2-1.
- PlaySugarHouse app has James Harden (+200) and Anthony Davis (+225) at the top of its scoring leaders' odds board with LeBron James (+650) just behind. Joel Embiid (+5000) is also listed. Odds are based on bets of $100, so a $100 bet on Jo-Jo would win 5 grand. It also would probably be a donation. Embiid was 15th in the league in scoring last season at 22.9 points per game.
- Embiid (+1400) is near the top of SugarHouse's leading rebounders' odds. Andre Drummond (-134) is the prohibitive favorite, followed by DeAndre Jordan (+300), Anthony Davis (+900) and Karl-Anthony Towns (+1100).
- Now Ben Simmons at +900 to lead the league in assists is another story. Russell Westbrook (+175) and John Wall (+225) have the shortest odds here.
- When William Hill first posted odds to win the NBA title on June 9, the Sixers were 5-1. This was while it was still possible that LeBron fellow could sign here. He didn't, of course, which is why they have the Sixers at 18-1.
Ocean Resort/Monday afternoon
Note: Odds are in original wager number order