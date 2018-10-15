Now, on the eve of the season opener against a Celtics team that features one of the best groups of bench players in the league, one of Brett Brown's biggest challenges is figuring out how to replace that production. With Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric all still in the phases of their careers where year-to-year progress can be exponential, there's little reason to think that the losses of Ilyasova and Belinelli will prove to be some insurmountable hurdle. The entire starting five from last season is back, and it stands to reason that they will be even better after a full year of playing together. That's an imposing thought, given that the unit finished 2017-18 as the most productive five-man lineup in the NBA, outscoring opponents by a league-best 20.4 points per 100 possession (min. 600 possessions).