McKenzie has had a fast rise to prominence. After playing a few games for Bethlehem Steel in 2016 and 2017, the Union academy product went to Wake Forest last fall, then left after a year to turn pro in Philadelphia. He was thrust into the spotlight in April when fellow centerback Jack Elliott was hurt, and has looked great in his 20 appearances this season. His feet and positioning are sound, and he has the speed to win almost any footrace. He's likely to be a Rookie of the Year finalist.