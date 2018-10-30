It would have been enough if D.C. had just made the playoffs, but to climb high enough to earn a first-round home game really is stunning. Rooney finished the regular season with 12 goals and seven assists in 20 games, and ranked fifth in shots per game with 3.6. He might win the MVP award this year. If you're grading the candidates by the prize's name — most valuable instead of most outstanding — who else is in the running?