Defenders Fabinho and Josh Yaro, midfielders Marcus Epps and Fabian Herbers, and forward Jay Simpson are among eight Union players whose contract options for 2019 the team officially declined Monday.
Those moves were the first of many expected to be made by sporting director Ernst Tanner in his first offseason in charge. Also gone are three reserves: goalkeeper Jake McGuire, centerback Richie Marquez and midfielder Adam Najem.
Simpson's departure will free up the most money. Signed in January 2017 to be the team's top striker, he never came close to that, scoring just three goals in two years while commanding a salary of more than $600,000.
Yaro goes down as the biggest bust. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, but a series of injuries left him unable to fulfill his potential.
Epps and Herbers were useful backup wingers, but little more. Marquez was a late-round draft pick in 2014 out of Division III University of Redlands, and was a regular player from 2015 through 2017 — a remarkable achievement for a player who came out of nowhere. But he was overtaken once the Union had enough academy products to play those higher-ceiling prospects instead.
Najem's departure will be lamented by those who knew of his skills as a playmaker. He played just five games for the Union, all last year, and spent the rest of the time at Bethlehem Steel.
McGuire's departure likely means the third goalkeeper spot next year will go to a young academy product, perhaps Kris Shakes or Cherry Hill native Tomas Romero.
Fabinho might not be gone even though his contract option was declined. The Union said they are in negotiations with him on a new deal, presumably for less money.
Three players are without a contract entering the offseason: backup goalkeeper John McCarthy, veteran right back Ray Gaddis, and defensive midfielder Warren Creavalle.
Tanner and manager Jim Curtin, whose future hasn't officially been announced, will meet the media at noon Monday to discuss their decisions, and any other news they might have.