Since the recession, the construction industry has battled labor shortages, as well as a rise in land and material costs, which have tempered the number of newly constructed homes. In addition, many of the new properties that have been built have been targeted to buyers looking for their second or third homes, where margins for builders are greater. That has further exacerbated the region's — and nation's — starter-home shortage, and has further kept first-time and low-income home buyers out of the market.