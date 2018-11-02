The perfect example is Robert Bowers, the man charged in the Pittsburgh killings, whose online postings show a hatred of Jews. He wasn't pro-Trump, but he glommed on to the president's false claims that a "caravan" of Central Americans was "invading" our country aided by Soros' funding. Somehow Bowers linked all this to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Service (HIAS), which does noble work helping refugees but has nothing to do with the so-called caravan.