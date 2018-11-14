It's not hard to imagine the algorithmic lifestyle of Amazon City eroding if not destroying the heart of a champion that Philly wears so proudly on its sleeve. I actually agree with Mayor Kenney and city officials who say that bidding for Amazon was worth the expense because it helped us take inventory of where Philadelphia is at. And where Philly is at right now is … not terrible. We need to keep channeling the fuel of steady tech and creative job growth in a way that it doesn't explode in our face, invest those economic returns in better schools and making sure that no neighborhood is left behind — and save our quirky spirit in the process.