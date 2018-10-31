View this post on Instagram

We call this one “The Gang Tries to Get Mac to Come to Dock Street.” For the past two seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mac has rocked a Dock Street Brewery t-shirt (also, sidebar: he’s pretty ripped now, just saying’), so in honor of the season finale we’re dropping a 5.5% ABV Milk Stout in 16oz cans with artwork by Alexis Grant. The beer will go on sale at 9:30pm, the episode will be playing on our projector at 10pm, and the kitchen will stay open till 10:30pm so come watch, eat and toast the best show on TV. • We might get a visit, we might get a lawsuit, but at least we’ll get a laugh, so come through and hang. If you can’t make it out to Dock Street, you can have the beer delivered to your couch - GoPuff will be the only retailer carrying this beer, so fire up your app and order some showtime refreshments.