Drinking may not be a sport, per se, but in the hands of the It's Always Sunny crew, it definitely can be. Just take a look at "The Gang Reignites the Rivalry," in which the group takes up the drinking game Flip Cup as a way to recapture their former glory days. Naturally, though, things get derailed thanks to a poisoning scheme, but at least we got the "Flip, Flip, Flipadelphia" catchphrase out of it.