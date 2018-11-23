Educators in Kensington have long been helping students deal with trauma. Just since August, Lebron's school has lost three students to shootings. But the opioid crisis is unlike anything ever seen before, principals and school officials said in recent interviews, forcing teachers and principals to join residents, city officials and advocates on the front lines of an epidemic that outpaces every other major American city for its deadliness. It has compelled a conversation about how the city cares both for those in addiction, and also residents who live and learn in Kensington.