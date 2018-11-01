The Philadelphia Energy Authority, a city agency charged with purchasing power, would be locked into a 20-year deal to purchase 100 percent of the energy generated by Adams Solar. Knapp said she believes the deal prevents the city's rates from rising, even if rates from fossil-fuel based plants go up. The city will pay $44.50 per megawatt hour, about what it's paying now from PECO, she said. It will be used to power a portion of city-owned buildings such as City Hall, Philadelphia International Airport and Water Department.