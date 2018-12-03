A 92-year-old man, his 60-year-old girlfriend, and her 56-year-old brother were killed Saturday during a robbery inside a Tioga home that the elderly man had owned for decades, according to police.
Homicide Capt. John Ryan said Monday that Warren Harrison, 92, well-known in his neighborhood for his love of gardening, was found beaten to death in the basement of his home on the 1900 block of Venango Street. Harrison's girlfriend, Khadijah Abdullah, was found dead from stab wounds in a second-floor bedroom, Ryan said, while Abdullah's brother, Earl Cottle, was also found dead from blunt force trauma in the basement.
The house had been ransacked, Ryan said, and all three victims were found covered in blankets, an apparent attempt to conceal their bodies.
"It's a terrible tragedy that happened on Venango Street," he said at a news conference at police headquarters.
The details offered a fuller picture of a crime that shocked neighbors over the weekend. Ryan said detectives were seeking answers to a variety of questions, and he declined to identify potential suspects or to say what had been stolen. No arrests were made.
Ryan said that Harrison's daughter, who lived at the home with her father and Abdullah, had been out of town before she came home Saturday evening to discover the gruesome scene. She called police, who responded around 7:30 p.m. All three victims were declared dead at the scene.
Police believe the crime occurred early Saturday, Ryan said, adding that it appeared the two men had struggled with their attackers before their remains were moved to the basement.
Ryan said that Harrison, his daughter, and Abdullah lived at the home, and that Cottle must have been visiting. Harrison often had boarders, Ryan said, and police believe that whoever committed the robbery knew the residents.
"We don't believe it was committed by a stranger," Ryan said. "We believe it was committed by someone that was known to them, that was let inside the house."
Harrison had owned the home for nearly 30 years, according to property records. He grew potatoes, beans, corn, and tomatoes at a nearly community garden before it was redeveloped with homes, according to a 2010 Inquirer story. Neighbors said this weekend that in recent years, he had harvested collard greens in his front yard.
Ryan said a $60,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.