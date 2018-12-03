Homicide Capt. John Ryan said Monday that Warren Harrison, 92, well-known in his neighborhood for his love of gardening, was found beaten to death in the basement of his home on the 1900 block of Venango Street. Harrison's girlfriend, Khadijah Abdullah, was found dead from stab wounds in a second-floor bedroom, Ryan said, while Abdullah's brother, Earl Cottle, was also found dead from blunt force trauma in the basement.