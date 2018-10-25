Officials have intercepted glass-filled pipe bombs that had been mailed to former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other public figures who have been targets of criticism by President Trump. While the investigations into those devices are underway, authorities are on the lookout for more bombs. Here's the latest of what we know.
• Law enforcement officials have found a suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden at the U.S. Postal Service sorting center in New Castle, Del., various sources reported. The package is similar to those that have already been found to contain pipe-bombs. It appears the package addressed to Biden, who lives in Delaware, had postage due. A heavy law enforcement presence was visible Thursday at Biden's home in Greenville, Del.
• The New York City police bomb squad has removed a suspicious package delivered to the Tribeca production company owned by actor Robert DeNiro, who has been a sharp critic of Trump.
• The New York Times reports that security personnel at DeNiro's production company called police about a suspicious package and the bomb squad detected an explosive device much like the others that have been intercepted after X-raying the envelope, which also matched others that had contained pipe bombs.
• The FBI tweeted out a photo of one of the envelopes with an appeal for tips.
• The return address on the envelopes is Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz 's Florida office. Officials say the lawmaker is not involved in the mailings.
• Confirmed targets of the devices so far are: Obama; Clinton; former CIA director John Brennan, whose package was sent to CNN's New York office; former attorney general Eric Holder, whose package was mailed to the wrong address and returned to Schultz's office; U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California; and George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist known to support liberal causes.
• Officials say the packages and devices recovered so far are similar.
• At a rally in Wisconsin Wednesday night, Trump, acknowledging he was adopting a softer tone, decried the threat of political violence while at the same time calling on the media to end its "hostility." In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump again blamed the media for fomenting anger.
Brennan, one of the targeted recipients of a pipe-bomb, fired back at Trump's tweet with one of his own, saying the president's critics would not be "intimidated into silence."