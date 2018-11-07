In a press conference in the wake of midterm election results that saw Democrats take control of the House and Republicans flip several seats in the Senate, President Trump called out several Republican who refused to embrace him and ended up losing their re-election campaigns, including Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock and Utah Rep. Mia Love.
"Peter Roskam didn't want the embrace. Erik Paulsen didn't want the embrace." Trump said. "Mia Love gave me no love."
Among the Republicans that Trump rebuked by name was New Jersey Senate candidate Bob Hugin, who failed to unseat embattled Democrat incumbent Bob Menendez in New Jersey Tuesday night.
"They decided for their own reason not to embrace, whether it's me or what we stand for," Trump said. "What we stand for meant a lot to most people, and we had tremendous support in the Republican party."
Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Ryan Costello, who announced back in March he wasn't seeking re-election in the newly re-drawn 6th Congressional District, wrote on Twitter it "angers me to the core" after Trump mocked and roasted members of his own party.
Trump had kinder words for Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a frequent target of the president and Republicans who is likely to become Speaker of the House following Tuesday night's election results.
"She works very hard, and she works long and hard… I give her a lot of credit," Trump told reporters, adding he thinks the two can work together on many issues. "I really respected what Nancy said last night about bipartisanship."
Trump's press conference also went off the rails during a question asked by CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, where he pressed the president on his description of a caravan of migrants moving through Mexico as an invasion. A White House aid attempted to forcibly remove Acosta's microphone.
"You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN. You're a very rude person,"an angry Trump told Acosta. "The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible…you shouldn't treat people that way."
Trump also railed against NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander ("I'm not a big fan of yours either, to be honest.") and American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan.
"Sit down. I didn't call on you," Trump said when Ryan interrupted the Daily Caller's Saagar Enjeti. "It's such a hostile media."
Watch live:
Trump had already made several comments about the results of the midterms on Twitter. In one tweet, Trump said he viewed a night where Democrats gained control of the House a "tremendous success." In another, he congratulated potential Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, one of his frequent targets, and wrote that "she has earned this great honor."
"We've never seen a president so happy to lose the House of Representatives," Jim Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, said ahead of Trump's press conference.
Trump also threatened House Democrats, who have promised to use their new majority to offer oversight of the president and his administration. If Democrats do end up launching new investigations on Trump's government, the president said he'd be forced to use the Republican majority in the Senate to investigate them over baseless claims that they leaked classified information.
"Two can play that game!" Trump wrote.