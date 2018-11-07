The backlash to President Trump was real — but his messages still resonated in some key areas.
Democrats rode fury over the president and his conduct to control of the U.S. House by capturing seats in affluent, diverse areas around major cities from Philadelphia to Minnesota to Texas. But Trump's approach again succeeded in more rural and conservative areas, allowing the GOP to expand its Senate majority — reflecting a country sharply divided by race, geography and gender.
Here are eight takeaways on what happened, and what might come next:
Republicans once relied on fiscally conservative but socially moderate suburban areas to sustain their majority. No more. Not after two elections with Trump leading the party.
Look at the Philadelphia region: Republicans had six seats in the Philadelphia suburbs and Lehigh Valley at the start of 2016. They lost at least four Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick eked out the GOP's only clear win in the area, in Bucks County. A South Jersey race between U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democrat Andy Kim remained too close to call.
Democratic House candidates won Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties by a combined 16 percentage points, up from 6 two years ago.
And such shifts went beyond the suburbs around the biggest cities: Democrats also flipped House seats in places like Kansas and Oklahoma.
But the Senate, by design, gives outsized power to less populous states, and Trump's strength in largely white, rural areas showed Tuesday as the GOP won big in places such as Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota. They appeared poised to add at least one seat to their Senate majority, with races in Florida, Montana and Arizona still tight.
It adds up to a realignment of U.S. politics.
Over the long haul, the diversifying Democratic coalition looks more like the evolving face of the country, as Republicans become overwhelmingly reliant on white men. And Republicans had the advantage of historically favorable Senate battlegrounds — almost all of the key races were contested in conservative states.
But Democrats' advantage with growing demographics hasn't translated into sweeping victories in either of the past two elections. Unless Democrats can break through in some more conservative states, the Senate could be out of reach.
"Republicans are not going to vote against their own interests (taxes, judges, guns, etc) because President Trump says bad things. Dems have to offer Republicans something," conservative analyst Amanda Carpenter tweeted.
In Pennsylvania at least, the Democratic House gains looked like a strong tide, but not a wave. They had opportunities for big gains, and did basically the bare minimum expected.
Each suburban seat they won (in Chester and Delaware Counties and the Lehigh Valley) was one where the incumbent Republican had retired, and Democrats were heavily favored.
They were unable to unseat Fitzpatrick, despite the suburban energy on their side, and fell short in upset bids around Harrisburg and Erie County.
Democrats had more success in New Jersey suburbs, with Mikie Sherrill winning and open seat in North Jersey and Tom Malinowski unseating U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance.
If Trump's dark, divisive approach cost Republicans in the suburbs, Tuesday showed for a second consecutive election that it can still work in some key states.
He continued his hard-edged, racially charged focus on immigration, and candidates in big races in Indiana, Missouri and Florida embraced him to great success.
What's more, his tone and tactics seem to have inspired others to go the same route. Florida and Georgia saw openly race-based attacks on African American Democratic candidates for governor. Republicans appeared likely to win both of those races.
There was again a hint that some polls didn't pick up the depth of Trump support. While most surveys painted an accurate picture of most races, those in the Indiana and Missouri Senate campaigns, and the Florida governor's contest, suggested that Democrats were much closer than they turned out to be.
One of the biggest surprises of election night 2016 was when Trump stormed through the Midwest and Rust Belt, racking up big Electoral College wins in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan.
Democrats saw Tuesday's results as a sign of a rebound. They won Senate races in all four, mostly by big margins, including Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania. They flipped governor's mansions in Wisconsin and Michigan, and retained their hold in Harrisburg under Gov. Wolf.
Those results hint at openings for Democrats to win back these states, particularly after two Trump-styled candidates were trounced in Pennsylvania. If Democrats win there in 2020, they could cripple Trump's reelection bid.
At the same time, Republicans kept governor's offices in Ohio and Iowa, so the outcomes weren't totally one-sided.
The Women's March in Washington, the day after Trump's inauguration, was a striking sign of the depth of women's rejection of the president, and their message continued to stand out Tuesday.
More than 100 women were poised to join Congress, a record.
In the Philadelphia region, Chrissy Houlahan, of Chester County, Mary Gay Scanlon, of Delaware County, and Susan Wild, of Lehigh County, all flipped Republicans seats, and Madeleine Dean, of Montgomery County, won as well. The four will all break the all-male hold on Pennsylvania's U.S. House delegation.
There were other firsts: Michigan and Minnesota elected women who will become the first female Muslims in the House. New Mexico and Kansas will send the first Native American women to the chamber.
Democrats invested huge hopes in liberal stars in Florida's Andrew Gillum, Georgia's Stacey Abrams, and Texas' Beto O'Rourke. None of them won. (Abrams had not conceded, but was trailing in the Georgia governor's race).
Instead, Democrats' most tangible success in statewide battlegrounds suggested a different path. More moderate voices won the big Senate contests in Midwestern swing states — though none have the same star power.
As Democrats began debating who should take on Trump in 2020, it will be one bullet point in an expansive argument.
It's always better to have a House majority than not. But leading still comes with its own headaches. Just ask Paul Ryan.
With power in the House, Democrats can greatly constrain Trump's ambitions, but will also face the challenge of going beyond disagreeing with him. They'll be partially responsible for governing, demonstrating what they are for, and at least doing the bare minimum to keep the government functioning — a task that at times proved difficult for the fractious GOP majority in recent years.
Several Democrats, including Jeff Van Drew in South Jersey and Conor Lamb in Western Pennsylvania, won by pledging bipartisanship, and if moderates are pulled too far from the center by their party's more liberal voices — as conservative House Republicans often tried in their caucus — some of the victors Tuesday could face short tenures.
Democrats will also have the power the investigate Trump and his administration, and may seek the president's tax returns. That can be a double-edged sword, as Republicans saw when many voters' concluded that the GOP had overplayed its hand during Bill Clinton's administration.
Trump thrives when he has a foil. Now he has one.
Pennsylvania has seen first-hand the power of Congressional maps.
For years Republicans held 13 of 18 U.S. House seats in the state, but the state Supreme Court ruled the old ones districts unconstitutional, and the Democratically-led court imposed more competitive boundaries. That erased major GOP advantages and aided Democrats' chances. Now, the state will have a 9-9 split in the House.
Congressional lines across the country will be redrawn again after the 2020 Census, and those Democratic wins in Midwestern governor's races will give the party influence over the process, likely preventing the kind of scenario Pennsylvania saw after 2010, when Republicans redrew the map strongly in their own favor.