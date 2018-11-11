A 17-year-old boy was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run accident on Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police said the teenager, who was not identified, appeared to have been crossing mid-block in the inner lanes of the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Rhawnhurst section.
He was struck by a Chevrolet Impala shortly before 1 a.m. The driver fled southbound with damage to the driver-side headlight and windshield. The side mirror was also knocked off.
The victim sustained massive head trauma and other injuries and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. Police were still searching for the vehicle Sunday afternoon.
As The Inquirer and Daily News reported in early September, 11 people have died this year in as many crashes on the Boulevard, and another died on the Roosevelt Expressway limited-access highway.
Last month, a man was run over and killed on the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, on the border of the city's Castor Gardens and Mayfair sections.
Lawmakers plan to begin using speed cameras in an effort to reduce the number of accidents on the notoriously dangerous boulevard.