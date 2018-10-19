Carson Wentz has improved in each of his first four games this season, and he's capable of carrying the Eagles to a win. When the Eagles beat Carolina last season, Wentz threw three touchdowns. The Panthers rank No. 15 in the NFL in pass defense this season, and they've allowed 300-yard games to Eli Manning and Andy Dalton in recent weeks. (They also held Alex Smith to fewer than 200 yards.) Wentz looked like the MVP candidate he was last season when the Eagles played last Thursday, and he should show no signs of slowing down with another game under his belt and playing at home NFL. The strength of the Panthers defense is their linebackers, which might be the best group in the NFL. Wentz will need to know where Luke Kuechly is – the game changed last season when Kuechly departed with a concussion – but the Eagles can attack their secondary. If Wentz has another big game, the Eagles will win.