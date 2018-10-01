Fair question, and it's something the Eagles must look closely at this week. Teams are going to continue to challenge the Eagles deep. The Titans weren't a big-play offense, yet they clearly were not afraid to take shots against the Eagles. It seems to be a weakness with these cornerbacks, even when they play off coverage. The Eagles often play with a deep safety, but that's supposed to be Rodney McLeod. He's out for the year, so they might be more susceptible. It's a combination of factors — the pass rush needs to get home, the cornerbacks need to play with better technique, the help must be where it's supposed to be. But it's a problem area. Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, a former Eagles assistant, knows the Eagles personnel well. He's going to do the same next week.