The 2018 postseason could end as soon as this weekend in Los Angeles, and that means the Phillies and baseball's other 29 teams will have to start making their lists (40-man rosters and free-agent and trade pursuits) as they prepare for the 2019 season. The Phillies have reportedly resolved one order of business by hiring Josh Bonifay as their director of player development. He is replacing Joe Jordan, who resigned from that position in early September. The Phillies are expected to make that news official Thursday.