The Bulldogs — winners of 69 games over the past two seasons — had high expectations after the return of juniors Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura, both of whom flirted with the NBA draft, and the addition of two transfers. But the 6-10 Tillie underwent surgery recently to repair a stress fracture in his ankle and could miss the first two months of the season, including Gonzaga's marquee games against North Carolina, Tennessee and Washington. Still, the Zags should get to the NCAA Tournament for a 21st consecutive year and with good health, make a deep run in the dance.