• When did Nigel Bradham – one of the unsung heroes of the Super Bowl season, a tough, fearless competitor – turn into Casey Matthews? Bradham could have stopped the Saints' first touchdown drive Sunday, he had Keith Kirkwood lined up a couple yards short of the sticks on third-and-9, and Bradham just totally missed. The next play was a 16-yard tight-end screen on which Bradham couldn't get off a block. If Jordan Hicks (calf) is going to be sidelined a while, Bradham presumably will move back to the middle, where he played so well last season. Maybe that will help.