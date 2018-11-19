The Eagles' loss to the Saints was bad — actually, it was the worst in more than a decade.
And sure enough, people on the internet had a a field day relishing in the failure of the defending Super Bowl champs. Here's what everyone had to say:
Sunday morning started out with some surprising news originating in Cleveland: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns wanted to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their open head-coaching job.
Even giving Rice an interview would make the Browns the first team to interview a woman a head-coaching position.
Rice is a Browns fan, was on the inaugural College Football Playoff selection committee and was spotted on the sidelines of a Browns game with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam in September.
But Rice — whose name has also been mentioned as a possible successor to Roger Goodell as league commissioner — categorically denied the rumors.
"At no time I will call for a 'prevent defense,' " she joked in a statement.
Elsewhere in the league, the Eagles' division rivals — and leaders of the NFC East — saw their playoff hopes take a huge blow when Alex Smith went down with a nasty injury.
The creepy part? Smith, who broke his tibia and fibula, suffered the injury on the same day former Redskins' QB Joe Theismann went down with an injury so severe it ended his career.
Theismann pointed out the parallel, too.
Elsewhere in the division, the Cowboys eked out a win over the Falcons by scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter.
At the end of Sunday, here's how the NFC East breaks down:
1. Redskins (6-4). 2. Cowboys (5-5). 3. Eagles (4-6). 4. Giants (3-7).
Of the Eagles' final six games, four of them are against division opponents. So yes, technically, there's a bit of a chance … we wouldn't encourage you to get your hopes up, though.
On to the Eagles-Saints game, in which Carson Wentz managed just a 31.9 quarterback rating.
That was helped in part by three interceptions, the first coming toward the end of the first quarter. We saw a rare burst of emotion after the miscue.
And a ton of celebration from the other side.
Inquirer/Daily News photographer Yong Kim was on the sidelines, and he got a shot that sums it up.
One bright spot for the Eagles was undrafted rookie Josh Adams, who cut his teeth at Central Bucks South before heading to Notre Dame. (You may have read about him earlier this week.)
He finished with seven catches for 53 yards and the only Eagles points of the day.
Injuries have decimated the Eagles this season, especially at cornerback. Avonte Maddox exited with an injury, Sidney Jones couldn't finish the game, Rasul Douglas left partway through … the list goes on.
And it meant that the red-hot Saints offense was matching up against former practice-squad players.
My colleague Paul Domowitch described it as a car wreck. That was pretty spot on. One observer had a novel idea …
We weren't exaggerating when we said it was the Eagles' worst loss in years.
And to add insult to injury, the Saints never let up on offense.
My colleague Ed Barkowitz had a theory …
A few years ago, Eastern grad and Saints cornerback Eli Apple made waves on social media thanks to his mother, Annie.
She had some funny things to say on Sunday (if you're a Saints fan, that is).
All the Eagles fans who traveled down to party on Bourbon Street and watch the game should know they witnessed history. Maybe not the good kind.
After the clock finally ran out, people had plenty of jokes on the internet.
(Update: it came true!)
Now, back to the jokes.
Hey, there's a bright spot (we promise!).
Sixers tip at 7 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.