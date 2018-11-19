The defense forced a three-and-out, and the Eagles had a chance to make it a one-possession game. They faced a third-and-4 from the Saints' 46-yard line – clearly four-down territory. But then came an inexplicable play that ruined any chance of trying to get back into the game. Wentz took a deep drop and was sacked for a 10-yard loss, forcing the Eagles to punt. If the Eagles made a quick pass that was incomplete, they could have had another crack at the first down. But the 10-yard loss was too costly, and the Saints never looked back.