After a home loss to a decrepit Dallas team last week, and after this big, easy embarrassment, the Eagles have no realistic chance to play a single game in January, much less defend their first Super Bowl title. The math doesn't look awful, even with six games to play. They're only two games behind the Redskins, who on Sunday lost quarterback Alex Smith to a Thiesmann-like broken leg (33 years later, to the day), and also lost to the Texans. They're only a game behind the Cowboys, but after the Eagles resuscitated America's Team at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys went and won again, this time at Atlanta. Even the Giants won Sunday, over the Buccaneers, who beat the Eagles in Game 2.