Get live updates and analysis as the Eagles visit the Saints from our reporters and columnists in the press box at the Superdome in New Orleans, and share your thoughts on the action in our live chat with Jonathan Tannenwald.
8:49 2nd — Saints 17, Eagles 7: Josh Adams scored his first career touchdown with an impressive 28-yard run up the middle.
12:07 2nd — Saints 17, Eagles 0: New Orleans kept rolling right through the Birds' defense, as Mark Ingram capped off a 10-play, 84-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. Meanwhile, Jason Kelce is out of the game for good with an elbow injury, and Avonte Maddox is out with a knee injury.
2:49 1st: One play after being sacked, Carson Wentz was intercepted by Marshon Lattimore throwing a deep pass into double coverage that Nelson Agholor really had no chance to catch.
3:17 1st — Saints 10, Eagles 0: Drew Brees threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Carr. Earlier in the drive, Eagles safety Avonte Maddox suffered what appeared to be a bad injury. Jason Kelce is also out of the game for now with an elbow injury. He is questionable to return.
9:10 1st — Saints 3, Eagles 0: After the Birds went three-and-out on their opening drive for the sixth time this season, the Saints went down the field fairly easily, but the Eagles' defense managed to hold them to a 38-yard Will Lutz field goal.
