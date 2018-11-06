"It was a little different," Tate said by his new locker stall in his new locker room. "Walking in, there are some faces I played with over the years. Just trying to introduce myself, not even really expecting to remember people's names, but just doing it so they have a feel for me and try to show my personality any way I can. Because, again, we're halfway through the season. I've got to go do what I can to build the camaraderie, get a feel for the guys, let them get the feel for the player I am, the person I am. And it's important to me. So I'm trying to balance it all. It's like being back in college trying to balance being a football player with going to school and having a social life."