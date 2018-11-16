Von Miller, who has sacked Philip Rivers more than any other quarterback in his Hall of Fame career, says this is "the best Chargers team that I have played in my career." Miller, in his eighth season, never cared for Rivers much until they hung out a few times during Pro Bowl appearances. Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb has 6.5 sacks over his last four games. Rivers, who has at least two TD passes in nine straight games, has 21 for the season and just four picks. He's dramatically cut down his interceptions over the last two years. Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa (foot) is close to making his season debut. The Chargers have 15 sacks in the last four games without him. Line: Chargers by 7.