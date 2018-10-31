It's not known how long Tate will pay Philadelphia taxes, because of his expiring contract, but he sounded like someone thrilled that the trade landed him with the Eagles. As the trade deadline approached on Tuesday, Tate went to the doctor's office, received a call about a deal he "didn't see coming," and his "mouth dropped a little bit." He had heard trade rumors and knew the Eagles were among the interested teams, but he didn't wrap his head around the idea that he would leave Detroit during the season until he learned of the trade.