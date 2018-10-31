From a pure football perspective, this is an impressive addition for the Eagles. The offense is scoring more than six fewer points per game than last season and needed to improve in the second half. In Tate, they get a productive, durable, tough wide receiver who gives Carson Wentz another weapon. With Tate, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Nelson Agholor – not to mention other targets such as Dallas Goedert, Jordan Matthews, and maybe Mike Wallace – the Eagles can spread the ball around and use different packages to take advantage of the opposing defense. I'm curious if Agholor gets more work on the outside with Tate in the slot. The Agholor-Tate combination will be interesting because Tate could be used the way the Eagles have used Agholor so far this season, with short passes and jet sweeps to try to capitalize on the run-after-catch abilities. Since 2016, Tate leads the NFL in yards after catch. Perhaps Tate can open up Agholor downfield. My guess is both move around in the offense.