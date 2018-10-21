It's easy to blame this loss entirely on the defense, and, yes, that was a monumental choke fourth-quarter choke job. But despite Carson Wentz's shiny passing numbers, the offense also was culpable. The Eagles were 3-for-12 on third down and 2-for-4 in the red zone. They controlled the ball for more than 35 minutes and managed to score just two touchdowns. Wentz averaged just 2.9 yards per attempt in the fourth quarter.